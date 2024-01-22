Acer Republic Day Sale: Elevate Your Celebrations with Exclusive Deals & Offers

Bengaluru– Acer India, a leading PC brand is thrilled to announce its exclusive Acer Republic Day Sale starting from January 19 to January 26, 2024. During the sale, shoppers can anticipate a diverse array of appealing deals and offers.

As the nation gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, the excitement goes beyond the iconic Republic Day parade. Building up to this significant day, Acer India has officially unveiled the schedule for its eagerly anticipated Republic Day sale.

Celebrate the Republic season with an extra layer of joy with huge discounts and free accessories, free extended warranties, and Easy No-Cost EMI. For students, there is a special 7% discount on purchases. The deals extend to gaming, non-gaming & business laptops & Monitors. All the offers and deals are available only for purchases at Acer Online Store & Exclusive Stores.

Best deals on products during the Republic Day Sale 2024

Predator Helios & Nitro Series

With the Predator Helios & Nitro series enjoy an extended free 2-year warranty along with exclusive gaming accessories or opt for a 7% student discount and No Cost EMI. Elevate your gaming setup without compromising on performance or your budget.

Aspire 5 Gaming

Avail of a free 2-year warranty, paired with gaming accessories, or embrace a 7% student discount coupled and No-cost EMI. Get ready to embark on your gaming journey with unbeatable deals on power-packed performance.

Acer TravelMate Series

Make the most of the Republic Day Sale on the Acer TravelMate Series and enjoy a free 3-year warranty, inclusive of enticing accessories, and discounts of up to 7,000. Secure your professional mobility needs with this exclusive offer, ensuring reliability and savings.

Acer Monitors

Acer Monitors are available at their best prices with discounts of up to 60%. Grab additional savings with up to 2,000 off, making this the perfect time to enhance your workspace or gaming setup with top-notch display technology.

Aspire & Extensa series

Seize the Republic Day Sale discounts on Aspire & Extensa series laptops. Benefit from a free 3-year warranty and choose between complimentary accessories or a 7% student discount and No-cost EMI. Strike the perfect balance between performance and affordability while maximizing savings.

Aspire 7 Gaming

On Aspire 7 gaming you can avail of a free 2-year warranty, and exclusive gaming accessories, or opt for a 7% student discount. Don’t miss this chance to indulge in high-performance gaming without compromising on your budget.

Don’t miss the chance to transform your shopping experience into something extraordinary. Click here to visit Acer Online Store and find your nearest Acer Exclusive Store here and immerse yourself in the joy of cutting-edge technology and be part of the Acer Republic Day Sale.