New Excise Station At Koksara Soon

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet has approved the proposal for the creation of one new Excise Station at Koksara in the district of Kalahandi for strengthening of Excise Administration.

The government in the Excise Department had proposed to create one new Excise Station at Koksara in the district of Kalahandi to strengthen excise administration at the grassroots level and curb the increasing trend of Excise related crimes, inflow of non-duty paid/duplicate liquor, illegal distillation and sale of ID liquor and to generate legitimate revenue to Government Exchequer.