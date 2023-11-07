Woman Shop Owner Stabbed To Death In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman was stabbed to death in her shop, just 20 meters away from the Gothpatna police outpost under Chandaka police limits in Bhubaneswar on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sasmita Behera (35), owner of an eatery in the area. She has been staying at Krishnapuri Colony along with her family for the last few years.

The Chandaka police has reached the spot along with the scientific team. An investigation in this matter is underway. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter relating to the reaseon of the gruesome murder.