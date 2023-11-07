Bhupesh Baghel accepts Amit Shah’s ‘debate’ dare

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday accepted the challenge by Union home minister Amit Shah to debate on the work done by him in the past five years against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s in the past 15 years.

“Home Minister Shri Amit Shah! I have accepted your challenge by going to the same Pandaria Assembly where you had challenged me to debate on the work. You have not yet told the stage, date and time but the public has prepared the stage. Please tell me the date and time,” Baghel posted on X along with a picture of black sofa, having the names of Amit Shah and Bhupesh Baghel on both sides.

गृहमंत्री श्री अमित शाह जी! जिस पंडरिया विधानसभा में आप मुझे काम पर बहस करने की चुनौती देकर गए थे, उसी पंडरिया विधानसभा में जाकर मैंने आपकी चुनौती को स्वीकार किया है। आपने तो अभी तक मंच, तारीख, समय नहीं बताया है लेकिन जनता ने मंच तैयार कर लिया है। आप तारीख और समय बता दीजिए.. pic.twitter.com/NfuFT7xufN — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) November 6, 2023

Earlier, while addressing a rally in Pandaria assembly constituency in poll bound Chhattisgarh, the home minister had challenged Baghel to debate with the BJP over the work done by him in the last five years and that of PM Modi in the past 15 years.

Shah had said, “How come you are seeking our report card? I challenge you if you have the courage, to come and debate with us over your work in the last five years and that of Modiji in the past 15 years”.

Chhattisgarh CM is facing attacks from the BJP in light of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s claim that he was paid ₹508 crore by promoters of now banned Mahadev betting app. Baghel has refuted the claims, alleging an “attempt to spoil” his image just before the assembly elections.

Baghel had said that his party will lodge a complaint to the Election Commission for tarnishing his image ahead of the elections.