Dhenkanal: A woman was charred to death after a stove exploded at her house in Jandapasi village under Gandia block of Dhenkanal district on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased woman is not known immediately.

As per reports, the mishap took place while the woman was cooking. Meanwhile, the stove erupted and exploded. Following this, she was burned alive while other belongings in the house were destroyed in the fire.