Top Pet Friendly Destinations In India

Bhubaneswar: Leaving your pets behind while you set off on holiday is not so pleasant. Only a ‘pet parent’ can understand the emotions attached to caring for furry friends. To spare you some guilt, especially during the holiday season, here’s a list of travel destinations where you can take your pet on a lovely vacation.

Goa

Goa is a pet-friendly state and offers a number of hotels that allow pets. The place has got a whole different vibe to itself. Goa also has glorious home stays that encourage pet-friendly travel. These homestays are full of amenities and offer a comfortable stay for pet parents and their furry friends. While in Goa, one can enjoy being out in the sun, explore the beaches and taste multiple cuisines. While out on a beach with your dog, you can enjoy a few water sports such as surfing, paddle boarding, and freestyle swimming.

Ooty

For any mountain lover, Ooty ranks at the top of the checklist when it comes to planning a vacation. If someone is looking for a place with a great view to relax and unwind, then Ooty is the place to be. Now, Ooty gives us another reason for visiting it soon. Pet-friendly travel opportunities! It offers the facility of staying in some of the best farms stays in India. The whole vibe that this place offers is bound to let you enjoy the comfort of home. The farms are occupied with horses, cows, rabbits, and farm dogs. It is a great idea to spend the vacation in a place where a huge variety of fruits and vegetables are grown. These are simply more than enough reasons to let the pet parents travel to this place with their pets!

Kalpetta, Kerala

Your next vacation destination in Kerala can be Kalpetta, which is a beautiful yet lesser-known town lying in the district of Wayanad. There are various sanctuaries, falls, and forests that can soothe the overall experience of travelling with a pet. This pet-friendly paradise is built in such a way that the pet parent can either spend some enjoyable time with their pet or can just opt to sit by the campfire to enjoy a cozy evening.

Lonavala

If you are willing to go to a place that is encompassed by breathtaking waterfalls, beautiful lakes, and a lot of green valleys, then visiting Lonavala will be the correct choice. There are plenty of resorts in this town that welcome pets and are willing to take care of them diligently. These places offer huge lawn areas for your pet to stroll around freely and spend some playful time with you. Resorts like Della offer a variety of fun-filled activities exclusively for pet parents.