Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap In Boudh

Boudh: A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on NH-57 near Dikasira area in Boudh district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ratnakar Biswal, a resident of Tileimunda village under Purunacuttack police station limits.

Reportedly, the incident occurred while Ratnakar was heading towards Nuapada village to attend a marriage when a speeding vehicle coming from the opposite direction hit him and fled from the spot. Following which the motorcyclist sustained critical injuries.

The victim was rushed to the Purunacuttack hospital, where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. Later, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.