With Tiger 3, YRF gets yet again a blockbuster installment in the row!

Salman Khan, whose larger-than-life personality transcends beyond box office outcomes, is without a doubt one of the most viable celebrities of our time. The national hero has not only delivered a number of hits over the years, but he also showed his unbreakable hold on the box office once more with Tiger 3, the largest Diwali release to date. The film scored history by becoming the only Indian film to collect 50 crores globally on Laxmi Pujan, or Diwali Day, and it also became the highest opener for Salman Khan.

The box office triumph of Tiger 3 doesn’t restrict itself to this only; continuing the exceptional journey at the box office, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 also becomes the fourth Bollywood film to make a huge amount of 450 crores at the global box office, and looking at the phenomenal speed with which it is moving, it is easy to say that the actioner is ready to pass 500 crores at the worldwide box office. Also, with Tiger 3, Salman Khan gave the seventeenth consecutive 100 crore club film at the domestic box office, which is the highest for any Indian superstar.

Tiger 3, which is the third installment in the ‘Tiger’ series and the fifth film in YRF’s Spy Universe, has opened to a phenomenon response everywhere, and it has also maintained the 100% track record of success of the Spy Universe as all the films in the universe went on to collect 450 crores at the global box office.

Throwing light on the same, a renowned trade analyst said,

“#Tiger3 is crossing 450 crores today. The film has collected double the amount at the global box office than its budget of 225 crores, as per #YRF. #YRFSpyUniverse is going to continue bringing in more films! 🔥

The #SalmanKhan starrer will soon enter the 500 crore club worldwide and then add some more on its lifetime run.”

Throwing light on the success of the film, Salman Khan said, “I am thankful to the fans and the audiences who have always loved the Tiger franchise and have showered Tiger 3 massive love. Thankful to God and everyone for the love we are receiving for the film.”