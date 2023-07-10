Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden sail into doubles pre-quarterfinals

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Wimbledon 2023 men’s doubles competition on Monday.

Seeded sixth at the grass court Grand Slam, Bopanna and Ebden, registered a 7-5, 6-3 straight-set second-round win over the unseeded British pair of Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, who won the Qatar Open and Indian Wells earlier this year, will play the Dutch-American pair of David Pel and Reese Stalder in the pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Earlier in the tournament, Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated the Argentine pair of Guillermo Duran and Tomas Etcheverry in the opening round.

However, the 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna, partnering Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, crashed out of the mixed doubles event after going down in the first round on Sunday.