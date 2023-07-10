Pak Court Summons Imran Khan In Terror Cases

Islamabad: An Anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Pakistan on Friday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on July 11 in relation to various terror cases registered against him, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The PTI chief has been summoned to join the investigation in five cases registered against him and other PTI leaders in Islamabad.

The ATC has also summoned Asad Umar, Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Jamshed Mehboob and Munir Ahmed.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the former Pakistan prime minister’s interim bail in three cases.

The PTI chairman was granted bail by the ATC in three cases registered against him at the police stations Kahna and Bhara Kahu, as per ARY News.

The court while extending Khan’s interim bail ordered the police to initiate a transparent inquiry, delay will not be tolerated at any cost.

We are not supporting the accused nor the prosecution, but inquiry should be conducted transparently, the judge remarked, as per ARY News.