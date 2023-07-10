BSF Jawans Seize Huge Cache Of Explosives In Malkangiri Forest

Kalimela: In a major success for the jawans of Border Security Force (BSF) head of Maoist Martyrs’ Week, a huge cache of explosives were seized from Gampakonda forest in Malkangiri on Monday.

According to reports, BSF Jawans of 142 Battalion were conducting a combing operation in the Gampakonda forest within Kalimela police station limits this afternoon when a came across a Maoist dump.

The BSF Jawans seizes 20 grenades, 25 detonators, 108 gelatin sticks and other Maoist materials from the camp.