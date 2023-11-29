Wild Boar’s carcass recovered from forest in Nayagarh, poaching suspected

Nayagarh: The forest Service Personnel on Tuesday recovered a dead boar in Banigocha forest range in Nayagarh district.

Based on a reliable source, the forest officials conducted a raid in the forest under Banigochha range and recovered the dead boar. Also, they seized a bike from the spot. Knowing about the raid the poachers managed to escape from the spot.

The Forest Service personnel initiated a probe to catch the poachers. Further details are awaited.