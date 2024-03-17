WhatsApp message from Modi govt seeking feedback sparks row

New Delhi: A WhatsApp message from ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ seeking feedback and suggestions from the citizens along with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked a controversy, with opposition leaders alleging misuse of government database and the messaging app for political propaganda.

In a series of posts on X, the state unit of Congress in Kerala tagged WhatsApp’s parent company Meta and pointed to the automated message from a verified business account named Viksit Bharat Sampark.

“The message talks about taking feedback from Citizens, but the attached PDF is nothing but political propaganda,” Kerala Congress posted.

“In the guise of feedback, the letter is nothing but claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making about his Govt as part of his campaign for the upcoming General Elections, misusing govt database,” it alleged, calling it “blatant misuse of WhatsApp for political propaganda.”

Kerala Congress also shared a screenshot of WhatsApp policy on government and political use of its business platform, highlighting that the company prohibits the use of messaging app by political parties, politicians, political candidates and political campaigns.

“If that’s the policy, how do you permit a political leader to do propaganda on your platform? Or do you have a separate policy for BJP?” it asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought suggestions from a section of people for shaping the Union government’s “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) agenda. In a letter, issued on the eve of the announcement of the general elections, the PM said: “I need and indeed, look forward to your ideas, suggestions and support as we work to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat.”

The government’s development agenda and the promise of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 is a key poll plank of the BJP.

Trinamool Congress leader and disqualified Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra also hit out at the BJP-led government for plugging PM Modi’s letter at the expense of taxpayers after the model code of conduct came into force following the announcement of election schedule on Saturday.