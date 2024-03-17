Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Train Service Begins

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train service began today from the Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

As per official sources, the train service will be available on all days, except Mondays.

According to the schedule, the train will leave Bhubaneswar at 5.15 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 11 am.

In the return direction, it will leave Visakhapatnam at 3.30 pm and reach Bhubaneswar at 9.30 pm.

The train will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Balugaon, Brahmapur, Ichhapuram, Palasa, Srikakulam Road and Vizianagaram stations between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam stations.