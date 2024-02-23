What Makes Urvashi Rautela The Actress With the Most Fan Following In India In Today’s Time

Urvashi Rautela, aka Indian entertainment’s youngest superstar who’s also the youngest to be featured in Forbes Top 10 is a bonafide rage and sensation not just in India but globally. She’s the highest-paid actress with a whopping net worth of 550 crores and a magnanimous Instagram following of more than 70 million, which is almost at par with the likes of Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli, Urvashi Rautela has certainly created a league of her own where she’s way ahead of her contemporaries. Urvashi’s recognition knows no limits as she and her full family also became the first-ever full family to be bestowed with the honour of a Golden Visa by the UAE.

At a time when the majority of actresses are obsessed with just one industry, Urvashi has successfully carved out her individuality in multiple industries and that’s an incredible achievement. The way she juggles between different industries for work shows the hunger, commitment and drive that she has towards her work and no wonder, she’s the actress with the highest fan following today at a Pan-India level. Urvashi is the only actress in today’s time who’s got equal craze and fandom in Hindi as well as other major regional industries in the country and every bit of this is hard-earned. To add to that, she always rings in her creativity and her sense of fashion due to which everything swanky and luxurious that she wears becomes a trendsetter in the country. To add to all this, one must note that the respect she’s earned as an artiste know-no-bounds and that can be seen in the way she gets treated at her workplace. The recent example is how she was treated with a special 3 ft cake costing a whopping 25 lakhs aka 30,000 USD on the sets of NBK 109. No other actress in the past has been treated in such a swanky way by her film team on sets and this shows the love and respect that Urvashi commands in the industry.

All these factors alongside the fact that she’s made it big entirely on her own without any ‘Godfather’ is ample to prove why Urvashi Rautela is truly the most popular and loved actress in the country in the real sense of the term. Here’s wishing that she continues to slay and make the country proud at a global level, exactly like how she has been doing so far.

On the work front, global Indian superstar Urvashi Rautela has massive projects like Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, ‘NBK109’ with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, ‘Baap’ (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, Black Rose. Apart from this Urvashi Rautela will also be seen in an upcoming biopic titled ‘JNU’ where she’s playing the role of a college politician along with a very special music video with ‘Jalebi’ fame Jason Derulo & many more. Stay tuned for more updates.