Aquatic Majesty: The Great White Pelican – A Giant Soaring Marvel

The Great White Pelican (Pelecanus onocrotalus), inhabiting the shallow swamps of Africa, ranks as one of the largest flying avian species globally. Possessing a combination of remarkable capabilities, including extensive flights and adept swimming, this species is distinguished by its unique “gular pouch” located within its beak. Characterized by short yet robust legs with fully webbed toes, the pelican exhibits proficiency in water propulsion and take-off from water surfaces. The species showcases robust flying skills, often forming V-formations during group travel to minimize drag.

Notably sizable, the Great White Pelican holds distinction as one of the largest pelicans, with only the Dalmatian pelican surpassing it in average size. Males display a downward bend in the neck, while females feature a shorter, straighter beak. Predominantly white plumage, aside from remiges, exhibits a faint pink tinge on the neck and a yellowish base on the foreneck. Primary feathers are black with white shafts at the bases, occasionally featuring paler tips and narrow fringes. During breeding seasons, distinctive color variations emerge, with males displaying pinkish skin and females exhibiting orangey facial skin. Plumage turns tinged-pink with a yellow patch on the breast, and the body takes on a yellowish-rosy hue. Both sexes are similar, but females are smaller with brighter orange facial skin during the breeding season.

Juveniles possess darker, brownish underparts, with the underwing coverts showing strong patterning similar to the juvenile Brown Pelican. Breeding primarily in southeastern Europe, south Asia, and Africa, the Great White Pelican is most prevalent in Africa, where 80% of the 90,000 breeding pairs are found. This remarkable bird’s characteristics and behaviors make it a subject of fascination in the realm of ornithology.

This was photographed at Nalsarovar, Gujarat, India.

K. Shiva Kumar. A Wildlife Storyteller

These rare photographs have been clicked and contributed by K. Shiva Kumar, a professional Wildlife Storyteller (M.A in Journalism & Mass Communication, an alumnus of Central University Of Odisha, Koraput) from Hyderabad, Telangana.

K. Shiva, is passionate about wildlife conservation. Through his work, he hopes to inspire greater appreciation for the wildlife that shares our planet and encourages conservation action.