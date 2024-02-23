Yodha Teaser: Tanuj Virwani’s look grabs attention, fans can’t wait for more

Tanuj Virwani is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the country for a reason. Whenever he plays any character on-screen and for any medium, he literally gives it his all, such is the amount of dedication and love towards his work. The year 2023 was quite good for him personally and professionally and now, 2024 is all about carrying from where he left the last time in 2023. As far as releases are concerned, Tanuj Virwani has quite a few releases happening this year in different mediums and we love it. We all know for a wait that the first project in which we are going to see Tanuj this year is Yodha alongside the likes of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani & Raashi Khanna. Well, guess what folks? The teaser of the movie is out and fans are already super curious about his character. Yes, that’s right.

Tanuj has already made his presence felt in the teaser of the movie and given the appreciation he is receiving, it has all the makings of a blockbuster for him. All his looks seem to be completely different from what he has essayed on-screen earlier in the past and that’s certainly the most fascinating thing about Yodha going forward. Regarding the development, Tanuj shares and we quote,

“Yodha is truly a special movie for me. Not because of the role that I have which is quite different from what I have done in the past, the people associated in the project have made it a super memorable and fun experience. The teaser is out and I am loving the fact that people are realising within a fraction of seconds that my character is quite different from what I have done in the past. I have two different looks in the film and that’s all I would like to say before the release. I am sure and confident that Yodha is going to be a memorable experience for everyone. I am super excited and I can’t wait for the film to eventually be out for you all in cinemas.”

Well, kudos to Tanuj Virwani for successfully bridging the gap between different platforms and mediums, something very few actors have been successful in doing till now. Here’s wishing him good luck and success going forward for the movie and all his future endeavours. Stay tuned for more updates.