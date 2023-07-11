West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023: Ballots counting on in 339 centers

West Bengal: The counting of votes in the violence-hit panchayat and rural body elections in West Bengal is currently underway. This comes a day after repolling was held across 696 polling booths in 19 districts.

In this election, 37 people have lost their lives, with 18 killed on the day of polling on Saturday.

A total of 5.67 crore people living in the state’s rural areas were eligible to decide the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates in 73,887 seats of the panchayat system.

The opposition parties are staging protests by blocking roads in some areas over allegations that their candidates were not allowed to enter the booths.