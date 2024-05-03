Manish Sisodia allowed to meet his ailing wife once a week under ED, CBI custody

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday permitted jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife once a week, under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sisodia’s wife, Seema, has been suffering from an acute attack of multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune condition of the central nervous system.

The high court gave the permission while listening to Sisodia’s plea challenging a trial court’s April 30 order that dismissed his bail plea in the money laundering case. The AAP leader had also urged the court to continue the trial court’s order allowing him to meet his ailing wife once a week in custody during the pendency of his pleas. His request was allowed as the counsel for ED submitted that the probe agency has no objection if the order is continued.

Responding to Sisodia’s bail plea, Delhi high court’s Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma sought a response from the ED and CBI and listed the matter for further hearing on May 8.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister approached the high court on Thursday, two days after he was denied bail by a special court in separate cases against him in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. According to the special court, Sisodia, individually and along with other accused, contributed to the delay in court proceedings related to the Delhi excise policy.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 last year, stating that they recovered several “incriminating evidence” against the AAP leader in the excise policy case. Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court later sent Manish Sisodia to Tihar jail. The Enforcement Directorate later arrested him from the jail.