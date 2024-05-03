Rohit Vemula Not a Dalit, No Case of Suicide Abetment: Police in Closure Report

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have presented a closure report to a local court regarding the 2016 suicide of Rohith Vemula, a student of University of Hyderabad. The report revealed that Vemula was not a Dalit and suggests that fear of his “real identity” being revealed may have led to his suicide.

According to the police investigation, Vemula did not belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) as previously claimed. The report indicates that Vemula was aware of his non-SC status and had procured an SC certificate through his mother. The potential exposure of his true caste identity, which could have resulted in the loss of his academic credentials, may have been the reason for his ultimate decision to end his life.

“In addition to this, the deceased himself was aware that he did not belong to Scheduled Caste and that his mother got him a SC certificate. This could be one of the constant fears as the exposure of the same would result in a loss of his academic degrees that he earned over the years and be compelled to face prosecution,” the report said.

The report also states, “The deceased had multiple issues worrying him which could have driven him to commit suicide.” Despite extensive investigations, the police found no evidence to suggest that the actions of the accused persons, including then UoH Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile and current Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, directly had any involvement with Vemula’s suicide.

BJP spokesperson Rachna Reddy commented on the investigation, stating, “After a detailed and thorough investigation, the said suicide was not due to any suicide abetment… The abetment has nothing to do with the BJP leaders at that time, the management…” Reddy further urged against politicising such issues, emphasising the importance of protecting the SC-ST community from discrimination. She further cautioned against false allegations that could harm those genuinely facing discrimination.

In 2016, massive protests and a huge political controversy erupted over Vemula’s death by suicide. The Congress had supported the protests seeking justice after his death and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi visited the campus, as well as Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Gandhi had also raised the issue in Parliament.