Delhi rain: Orange alert issued, Yamuna crosses danger mark

Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an ‘orange alert’ in Delhi as the Yamuna River’s water level crossed the danger mark due to the incessant rainfall over the past few days. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level in the Yamuna River touched 206. 24 meters – slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

On Monday night, the water level of the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 206.04 mm. Notably, the high flood level is 207.49 meters, said officials.

Amid this, the railway authorities have suspended all trail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital.

As the water level of Yamuna has breached the danger mark, thousands of people are likely to be evacuated now. On Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The evacuation of the people in the low-lying areas around the Yamuna River will start once the river breaches the 206-meter mark.” He added that the Delhi government is “prepared for all emergencies though according to the weather predictions, the intensity of the rain will gradually decrease.”