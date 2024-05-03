1717 Candidates To Contest Elections Across 10 States/UTs Going For Polls In Phase 4 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
New Delhi: 1717 candidates from 10 States /UTs to contest elections in phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. A total of 4264 nominations were filed for 96 PCs across 10 States /UTs going for polls in phase 4 for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The last date for filing nominations for phase 4 for all 10 States/UTs was April 25, 2024. After the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 1970 nominations were found to be valid.
In phase 4, Telangana had a maximum of 1488 nomination forms from 17 Parliamentary Constituencies, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1103 nominations from 25 PCs. 7-Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency in Telangana received a maximum of 177 nomination forms followed by 13-Nalgonda and 14-Bhongir in the same State with 114 nomination forms in each. The average number of contesting candidates in a PC for the 4th Phase is 18.
State/UT-wise details for Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024:
|State/UT
|Number of PCs in the fourth phase
|Nomination forms received
|Valid candidates after scrutiny
|After withdrawal, final Contesting Candidates
|Andhra Pradesh
|25
|1103
|503
|454
|Bihar
|5
|145
|56
|55
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1
|39
|29
|24
|Jharkhand
|4
|144
|47
|45
|Madhya Pradesh
|8
|154
|90
|74
|Maharashtra
|11
|618
|369
|298
|Odisha
|4
|75
|38
|37
|Telangana
|17
|1488
|625
|525
|Uttar Pradesh
|13
|360
|138
|130
|West Bengal
|8
|138
|75
|75
|Total
|96
|4264
|1970
|1717
