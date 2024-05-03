Lok Sabha Elections 2024
National

1717 Candidates To Contest Elections Across 10 States/UTs Going For Polls In Phase 4 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

By Itishree Sethy
7

New Delhi: 1717 candidates from 10 States /UTs to contest elections in phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. A total of 4264 nominations were filed for 96 PCs across 10 States /UTs going for polls in phase 4 for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The last date for filing nominations for phase 4 for all 10 States/UTs was April 25, 2024. After the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 1970 nominations were found to be valid.

In phase 4, Telangana had a maximum of 1488 nomination forms from 17 Parliamentary Constituencies, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1103 nominations from 25 PCs. 7-Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency in Telangana received a maximum of 177 nomination forms followed by 13-Nalgonda and 14-Bhongir in the same State with 114 nomination forms in each. The average number of contesting candidates in a PC for the 4th Phase is 18.

State/UT-wise details for Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

State/UT Number of PCs in the fourth phase Nomination forms received Valid candidates after scrutiny After withdrawal, final Contesting Candidates
Andhra Pradesh 25 1103 503 454
Bihar 5 145 56 55
Jammu & Kashmir 1 39 29 24
Jharkhand 4 144 47 45
Madhya Pradesh 8 154 90 74
Maharashtra 11 618 369 298
Odisha 4 75 38 37
Telangana 17 1488 625 525
Uttar Pradesh 13 360 138 130
West Bengal 8 138 75 75
Total 96 4264 1970 1717
Itishree Sethy 1903 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking News