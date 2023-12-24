West Bengal Governor removes Jadavpur Varsity interim VC

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday removed the interim vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, Buddhadeb Sau, a day before the university is scheduled to hold its annual convocation. Bose had appointed Sau as the officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University in August this year.

The move came after the authorities decided to go ahead with the university’s annual convocation on December 24 after getting a permission from the state higher education department, despite objections raised by the Governor, the ex-officio chancellor of all state-run universities.

“The authorisation given to Prof Buddhadeb Sau as per order number CU/WB/22/23 dated August 17, 2023, to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the office of the vice-chancellor, Jadavpur University till further orders, is withdrawn. The order will take immediate effect,” stated the letter signed by Bose.

Bose also warned that the expenses incurred to organise the ‘unauthorised’ convocation would be deducted from the VC’s salary.

“The chancellor has said that public money incurred on this unauthorised convocation will be recovered from the salary of the VC and others responsible. The chancellor is seeking legal opinions on this,” said a Raj Bhavan official.

The official also said that an enquiry committee would be set up to probe into some allegations which the chancellor received against the VC that he was defying orders of the Supreme Court.

Jadavpur University does not have a full-term VC and as per the university rules, an interim vice-chancellor cannot hold any meeting without the state government’s consent.

On Thursday, West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu accused Governor Bose of not permitting to hold the court meeting of the Jadavpur University which would have allowed for hosting of the annual convocation of the varsity on December 24.