Miscreants Loot Cash, Jewellery From House In Rayagada

Rayagada: Unidentified miscreants barged into a house and decamped with cash and jewellery with them in Rayagada district.

The incident took place in Saipriyanagar under Town police station limits in the district.

As per reports, the miscreants broke into the house breaking the door and stole around Rs. 75000. Also, they looted gold, silver ornaments from the house.

The police on intimation reached the spot and started an investigation.