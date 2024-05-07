Allu Arjun Celebrates Love As His Film ‘Arya’ Completes 20 Years! Expresses Gratitude!

Pan India Star Allu Arjun is a globally celebrated name in Indian cinema today. In his spectacular career, he has delivered some unforgettable films that have etched a special place in the audience’s hearts. One among them is the most iconic ‘Arya’. The film directed by Sukumar did phenomenal business upon release and years later when it was released in Hindi, it got an excellent response. The film has gained cult status among the audiences of every section. Today on 7th May 2024, the romantic action drama is celebrating its 20 years. Allu Arjun owing to his performance in the titular character of Arya has generated a vast fan following and the response to Arya has cemented the unbreakable position of the superstar in the masses.

As Arya is celebrating its release anniversary today, Allu Arjun took to social media and shared the poster, captioning

“20 Years of Arya

Gratitude Forever”

Besides the performance of Allu Arjun, ‘Arya’ is celebrated by the audiences for his pairing with co-star Anu Mehta and the memorable music by Devi Sri Prasad. From his mannerisms to the dialogues and unmatchable swag, Allu Arjun won over everyone. The superstar sweeps all the praises with his most sincere and impactful performance in ‘Arya’. The film changed the dynamics of dub films in the Hindi market. Widely known as ‘Aarya Ki Prem Pratigya’, it has Allu in the character of an intense lover and is among his most influential and loved films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the global release of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The film helmed by Sukumar also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil and will be released in cinemas on August 15th, 2024.