Watch Rocketry The Nambi Effect on Amazon Prime Video | Details Here

Mumbai: ISRO’s scientist Nambi Narayan’s biopic has touched the hearts of many. Rocketry will start starting streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 26, 2022. The film will be available in Tamil, along with Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language dubs on the service.

With R Madhavan playing the titular role, the film introduces the audience to the history of Padma Bhushan scientist, who, for the sake of the country’s space research development, had undergone several hardships and made sacrifices. R. Madhavan has directed, produced and written it.

This biographical drama is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed for espionage and imprisoned in 1994. The film chronicles his achievements, his passion for the country’s space mission, his unmatched dedication and the accusation that eventually became the biggest personal and professional setback of his life. It is an emotionally charged human narrative with an outstanding performance by actor-director R. Madhavan.