Watch | BTS’ V sings Hindi song in new edit

Mumbai: Instagram user-music producer Anshuman Sharma on Saturday shared an edited video showing BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung ‘singing in Hindi.’

The Bangtan Boy was heard singing a romantic Hindi song. The video featured montages from the Christmas Tree singer’s Vlive sessions while Anshuman arranged the BTS singer’s vocals in such a way that he is heard singing a Hindi track. “Aa na, koi na roke roke, Main, tumhe karun pyaar, tumhe karun pyaar, koi na roke roke,” Taehyung sang.

If Taehyung from @BTS_twt was a Bollywood singer? 👀💜 pic.twitter.com/tThim4Kt47 — Anshuman Sharma (@anshumonsharma) February 12, 2022

Sharing the clip, the musician captioned the post, “If Taehyung from @BTS_twt was a Bollywood singer? Lemme know which one should I do next! #BTSArmy #Desimys #Taehyung #IndianARMYs #BTSIndia #KimTaehyung.”

Sharing the clip on his Instagram page, the musician wrote, “If Taehyung was a Bollywood singer? Tag someone who’s Taehyung biased. Thank ya’ll for your love on the JK one, here’s another one for you guys after so many requests!”

Anshuman has previously done a similar edit with BTS member Jungkook.