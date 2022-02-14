BTS V
Watch | BTS’ V sings Hindi song in new edit

By Haraprasad Das
Mumbai: Instagram user-music producer Anshuman Sharma on Saturday shared an edited video showing BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung ‘singing in Hindi.’

The Bangtan Boy was heard singing a romantic Hindi song. The video featured montages from the Christmas Tree singer’s Vlive sessions while Anshuman arranged the BTS singer’s vocals in such a way that he is heard singing a Hindi track. “Aa na, koi na roke roke, Main, tumhe karun pyaar, tumhe karun pyaar, koi na roke roke,” Taehyung sang.

Sharing the clip, the musician captioned the post, “If Taehyung from @BTS_twt was a Bollywood singer? Lemme know which one should I do next! #BTSArmy #Desimys #Taehyung #IndianARMYs #BTSIndia #KimTaehyung.”

Sharing the clip on his Instagram page, the musician wrote, “If Taehyung was a Bollywood singer? Tag someone who’s Taehyung biased. Thank ya’ll for your love on the JK one, here’s another one for you guys after so many requests!”

Anshuman has previously done a similar edit with BTS member Jungkook.

