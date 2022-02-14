Treat Your Sweetheart With Delicious Baked Hot Chocolate Doughnuts

New Delhi: This is the week of love and there are multiple ways in which you can express your feelings. In fact, there’s nothing we adore more than a sweet treat, lovingly made by our special someone. This easy Baked Hot Chocolate Doughnuts recipe is a perfect dish you can make in minimal time and impress your valentine with your baking skills. So let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup melted coconut oil

1/2 cup real maple syrup, or honey

1/2 cup canned coconut milk (or milk of choice)

1/3 cup pumpkin puree (plain Greek yogurt or applesauce also work great)

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1 cup + 2 tablespoons whole wheat pastry flour (or all-purpose flour)

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

HOT CHOCOLATE GLAZE

1/2 cup semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips

1/3 cup canned full-fat coconut milk (heavy cream/whole milk)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon espresso powder (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS