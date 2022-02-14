Treat Your Sweetheart With Delicious Baked Hot Chocolate Doughnuts
New Delhi: This is the week of love and there are multiple ways in which you can express your feelings. In fact, there’s nothing we adore more than a sweet treat, lovingly made by our special someone. This easy Baked Hot Chocolate Doughnuts recipe is a perfect dish you can make in minimal time and impress your valentine with your baking skills. So let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.
INGREDIENTS
- 1/4 cup melted coconut oil
- 1/2 cup real maple syrup, or honey
- 1/2 cup canned coconut milk (or milk of choice)
- 1/3 cup pumpkin puree (plain Greek yogurt or applesauce also work great)
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- 1 cup + 2 tablespoons whole wheat pastry flour (or all-purpose flour)
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
HOT CHOCOLATE GLAZE
- 1/2 cup semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips
- 1/3 cup canned full-fat coconut milk (heavy cream/whole milk)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon espresso powder (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 350° F. Grease a 6-cup doughnut pan or 12-cup muffin pan with butter or melted coconut oil.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the coconut oil, maple syrup, milk, pumpkin, eggs, vanilla, and almond extract (if using) until combined. Add the whole wheat flour, flour, baking powder, and salt, mixing until just combined.
- Spoon the batter into a zip-top bag and snip the corner off. Pipe the batter into each doughnut cup, filling 1/2-2/3 the way full. Bake 12-15 minutes until the tops are set. Remove and let cool 5 minutes, then run a knife around the edges to release, invert the doughnuts onto a cooling rack. Repeat with the remaining batter. If using a muffin pan, fill 2/3 the way full and bake 12-15 minutes.
- To make the hot chocolate glaze. Combine chocolate chips and coconut milk in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, stirring every 45 seconds until melted. Stir in the vanilla and coffee powder. Let cool for 5 minutes.
- Dip or drizzle the doughnuts in the glaze. Top with chocolate