Operation Trident
Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Sunshine Digimedia presents Operation Trident

By Itishree Sethy
The film is based on the #IndianNavy’s daring attack during the #1971IndoPakWar. The saga of the historic triumph will inspire generations to come.

The announcement of the project was held at Nausena Bhavan #NewDelhi, in presence of Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS, Ritesh Sidhwani (Producer, Excel Entertainment), Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani (Co-Producers, Excel Entertainment), Abhinav Shukla (Producer, Sunshine Digimedia) Priyanka Belorkar (Co-Producer, Sunshine Digimedia)

