Voting For Presidential Polls Begins; MPs, MLAs Across Country Cast Votes

New Delhi: With the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind coming to an end on July 24, India is all set to get its new President as polling for the same has commenced.

Around 4,800 MPs and MLAs will cast their votes till 5 pm today.

Counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25.

The President is elected by the members of the Electoral College, comprising elected members of both houses of Parliament and legislative assemblies of all states as well as the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

MLAs will receive a pink ballot paper to vote on, while MPs will receive a green ballot paper, according to the Election Commission. Separate colours make it easier for the returning officer to calculate how much each MLA and MP’s vote is worth. The EC has also provided violet-ink-specific pens for voters to use to annotate their ballots in the presidential election in order to ensure voting confidentially.

With the support of BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu has a clear edge over Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent votes are expected to be polled in her favour.