Aditya Patil Lifts Dance Deewane Juniors Trophy

New Delhi: Eight-year-old Aditya Patil lifted the trophy of Dance Deewane Juniors first season, along with his choreographer Pratik Utekar. He lifted the winners trophy and took home the prize money of Rs 20 lakh.

Aditya beat All Stars group, Prateek Kumar Naik and Geet Kaur Bagga, to win the show.

Dance Deewane Juniors was hosted by Karan Kundrra and had actors Neetu Singh, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji as judges.

Sharing a few pictures from the finale episode, Aditya wrote, “Finallly the trophyyy is here. Thank you everyone for your immense love and support, can’t even express how much this means to me and my family. My family’s hard work, My supergurus, My mentors and everyone else. Special thanks to @pratikutekar.official sir for making me win this, it was not possible without his guidance and mentorship, he made me try different styles every week and made sure that I ace in it, my dance has only enhanced because of him and his team.”

He further added, “Thank you, each and everyone of you because you made me achieve this dream, This journey has been so important for me and you all were an integral part of it, without your votes, love and support this was not possible. Thank you so much each and everyone of you who voted and even if you supported, I’m forever grateful to you.”