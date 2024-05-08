BJD Will Clean Sweep Seats in 2024 Elections, Says Karthik Pandian

Bhubaneswar: The star campaigner of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD), Karthik Pandian has said that the party will clean sweep in the first phase of elections.

While speaking to the local media, the 5T chairman said that BJD will get good number of votes in the first phase of elections in Odisha on May 13. He further said that the party’s competition in Koraput and Kalahandi are Congress, while in Ganjam, BJD is having a one-side fight. Hence, the party will sweep in the first phase of election.

Additionally, VK Pandian said that public are waiting for BJD’s manifesto. “Everyone is waiting for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s manifesto and this will released within two days. BJD’s manifesto is not for getting vote, but for the development of Odisha,” said Nabin Odisha chairman.