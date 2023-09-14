Vishal Bhardwaj’s Spy Thriller “Khufiya” To Release On Netflix On Oct 5

Mumbai: Celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller film “Khufiya” will make its debut on Netflix on October 5, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The streaming service shared the news in a post on microblogging site X along with a teaser video.

“Kuch raaz, raaz hi rahe to behtar hai. But not this one. Bringing you the most #Khufiya mission on October 5, only on Netflix,” Netflix India posted.

Featuring a stellar and versatile cast including Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon, Khufiya follows an R&AW operative, Krishna Mehra, who is assigned a crucial mission which leaves her juggling between her dual identity as a spy and a lover.