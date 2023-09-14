Raveena Mehta is poised to make history once again as she takes the runway at New York Fashion Week’s Runway 7

Singer Raveena Mehta: An Impeccable Journey from Representing India at Cannes to Walking the Ramp at NY Fashion Week: Makes History. This groundbreaking moment marks her debut as a model, showcasing TiltedLotus resort wear that celebrates South Asian culture and inclusivity.

Raveena Mehta’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. She began her career in music at age 12 with her first album, and has collaborated with Tiger Shroff on his musical endeavours, she has since garnered a dedicated global following of 1.5M. Her independent hit songs have collectively crossed millions of views, a testament to her undeniable talent and unique artistic expression.

Beyond her prowess in the music industry, Raveena is a true Renaissance artist. She embraces a wide range of artistic disciplines, from acting to painting and creating film artworks, leaving no creative stone unturned. Her commitment to exploring every avenue of artistry has solidified her status as a multi-faceted artist from India who seizes every opportunity that comes her way.

Raveena Mehta’s opening for New York Fashion Week not only showcases her versatility but also her dedication to representing the vibrant and rich heritage of South Asian culture. Her presence on the runway is a testament to the power of creativity transcending boundaries and genres.