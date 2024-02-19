Vikrant Massey Thanked Audience While Accepting ‘Filmfare Best Actor Critics Choice Award’ For 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors of the Indian Cinema. Having delivered, some of the greatest performances in his impressive career, Vikrant Massey took the nation with the storm as he gave once in a lifetime performance in the superhit film, ’12th Fail’.

The actor breathed life into the character of Manoj Sharma and gave an extraordinary performance that etched a place in the masses’ hearts. Vikrant Massey recently won the prestigious ‘Filmfare Best Actor Critics Choice award for his riveting performance in ’12th Fail.’ This deserving win not only signifies a personal triumph for Vikrant but also showcases the profound impact of his effortless portrayal in a film that has inspired and entertained audiences and industry people alike.

While accepting the award for the best performance, Vikrant Massey said, “Thank you so much I honestly have not written any speech yet, firstly thank you to the jury for considering me worthy of this you have actually helped realize my childhood dream, so thank you so much! Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra for patting me, for your faith in me, Shri Manoj Kumar Sharma ji, Shri Shraddha Joshi ji,Anurag Pathak ji, Dr Vikas Diwedi Ji, if you could not be there the book would not have been there. The audiences most importantly for embracing this film, for recommending this film thank you so much for all your love. My well-wishers, my audiences who have been a part of my journey for the last 10 years, thank You so much for standing with me through thick and thin. Quickly, my lovely unit my, co-actors and my family my mother, for being my bed drop and the biggest blessing in my life my best friend who’s now my wife Sheetal Thaker, thank you so much I would not have been here having you been with me in our journey for the last 10 years and lastly before I go he said it when he made the film and I would want to say this again, I would want to dedicate this award, Mai yeh award un chand muthi bhar nishpaksh immandar officer ko samarpat karna chahunga jinke wajase hamara desh hamara samidhan aj bhi surakshit hai thank you!”

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directed ’12th Fail’ has undeniably struck a chord with the audiences and fans, who have showered the film with love and admiration.

For bringing authenticity to the character, Vikrant not only received praise from the fans but also from the Industry persons who have joined the chorus of praise for Vikrant’s performance in ’12th Fail.’ The film’s charm lies not only in its narrative but also in the nuanced and effortless portrayal by Vikrant, who has proven time and again to be a versatile actor capable of leaving a lasting impact.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey will be seen in Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms ‘The Sabarmati Report’. The film will be released in cinemas on May 3rd, 2024 and also he will be headlining Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.