Vijayanagara Declared Karnataka’s New District; All You Need To Know

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s 31st district Vijayanagara, named after the Vijayanagara empire of Raja Krishna Devaraya, officially came into being on Saturday.

Vijayanagara, located in Hyderabad-Karnataka region, is famous for its UNESCO World Heritage sites – Hampi and Virupaksha Temple.

With Hosapete as its headquarters, Vijayanagara has six taluks – Hosapete, Kudligi, Hagaribommanahalli, Kotturu, Hoovina Hadagali, and Harapanahalli.

On November 18, 2020, the Karnataka Cabinet approved the formation of Vijayanagara district following pressure from Anand Singh, Minister for Infrastructure Development, Haj and Wakf.

The plan for a new Vijayanagara district was first officially mooted by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in September 2019.