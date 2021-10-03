Mamata Banerjee Wins Bhabanipur Bypolls By 58,832 Votes

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed victory in the bypoll to Bhabanipur seat by 58,832 votes.

“I have won the Bhabanipur Assembly bypolls with a margin of 58,832 votes and have registered the victory in every ward of the constituency,” said the West Bengal CM.

The win was crucial for her to continue as the Chief Minister following the defeat at Nandigram.

Reportedly, the TMC is also ahead in Murshidabad’s Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies, where votes are being counted for the assembly elections.

Banerjee, the TMC candidate in the Bhabanipur assembly seat in south Kolkata, secured 67,620 votes after the 17th round of counting, as per the official data. Her nearest rival, BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal, got 21,882 votes, while Srijib Biswas of the CPI(M) secured 2,896.

Altogether, 21 rounds of counting will be held in Bhabanipur.

Bhabanipur, in south Kolkata, has twice elected Banerjee twice before: this time she contested against BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal and the CPM’s Srijib Biswas.

Banerjee, in West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year, dropped Bhabanipur to contest from Nandigram in East Midnapore district, but lost to her former confidant-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari by 1,956 votes.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Tibrewal, who was fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Trinamool Congress supremo in the Bhabanipur by-election, congratulated the Bengal chief minister and said she gracefully accepted her defeat.

The polling was held in Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj assembly constituencies of the state on September 30.