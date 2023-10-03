Vidhu Vinod Chopra unveils the trailer of 12th Fail

The trailer for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next directorial venture, 12th Fail, dropped today and drew an enthusiastic response from all quarters. Fans of Vinod’s distinctive brand of thought-provoking entertainers found the trailer to be ticking all the right boxes.

The trailer features Vikrant Massey in the lead and has glimpses of the protagonist’s journey from a small village in Chambal to the bustling nerve-centre of UPSC preparation in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. Initial reactions suggest that viewers have been impressed by Massey’s strong performance as well as his physical transformation. The ensemble cast is also very interesting and punchy dialogues are the highlights of the trailer. Set to the tune of a rousing anthem #Restart, the film is expected to be a roller-coaster of emotions.

12th Fail, based on a real story, draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failures, and to keep fighting.

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “In today’s times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. 12th Fail is all that and more. I have laughed, cried, sung along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find universal connect when it comes out in theatres.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, shared his excitement, saying, “We’re thrilled to partner with Vidhu Vinod Chopra. This film truly captures the ups and downs of student life, highlighting the strength and resilience of these young individuals. It’s a celebration of the spirit of our youth as they conquer challenges.”

12th Fail, a film by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release worldwide on October 27th in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.