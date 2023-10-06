Mumbai Diaries S2 cast meet their real-life heroes at a special screening

Prime Video’s highly-anticipated medical drama, Mumbai Diaries Season 2 promises to take viewers on a captivating journey into the intricate lives of the dedicated medical staff and brave patients at Bombay General Hospital.

To honor and give a heartfelt tribute to the dedication of the healthcare community, the cast of the show visited Mumbai’s Fortis Hospital a day ahead of the world wide release for a special screening.

Attended by Nikhil Madhok, Head Of Hindi Originals, Prime Video India, the cast of the show, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey and Mrunmayee Deshpande. Followed by a meet and greet with the doctors of the Fortis Hospital – Dr. Lalit Dhantole, Dr. Sandeep Gore, Dr. Vijay Shetty, Dr. Jesal Sheth, Dr. Jumana Haji, Dr. Rajat Bhargava, Dr. Manish Itolikar, Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney and Dr. Sameer Sadawarte. As the show resonates with the challenges faced by medical professionals, this visit to Fortis Hospital is an expression of respect and heartfelt gratitude.

“I want to thank Dr. Narayani and everyone here for having us at Fortis Hospital and giving us an opportunity to share Mumbai Diaries with you.” Said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Hindi Originals, Prime Video India “We felt that this is the story we really want to tell with a lot of sensitivity and authenticity. As we started writing the series and creating these beautiful characters who have been brought to life by this talented cast, we started realizing this is more than just a tragic event, it is about the doctors, the nurses, the medical staff who put aside their personal traumas, their professional issues and so selflessly served the city. How they just had to be there in the moment helping everybody and that’s such a remarkable spirit. We’re honored to be able to showcase this series here today and excited to premiere it to our customers across the world tomorrow.”

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the medical drama is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment. The Amazon Original Series will premiere all eight episodes on 6th October 2023 exclusively on Prime Video.