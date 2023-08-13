VHP’s Braj Mandal Yatra In Nuh To Resume On August 28

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressed recent developments regarding Hindu outfits’ decision to resume the VHP’s Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh, which had been disrupted by communal violence in July, on Sunday (August 13).

Speaking in response to reports of the ‘mahapanchayat’ held in Palwal, CM Khattar stated, “We will take the appropriate steps when they seek permission from the government,” ANI quoted him as saying. The Chief Minister also addressed the case involving Monu Manesar of Bajrang Dal, who is allegedly involved in a murder case in Bhiwani. CM Khattar emphasised the principle of justice, asserting that “the guilty must not be spared and the innocent must not be punished.”

The ‘Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat,’ held in Pondri village in Palwal, announced the resumption of the Braj Mandal Yatra on August 28. The decision to recommence the yatra was reached during the gathering, attended by representatives from Palwal, Gurugram, and neighbouring areas. The yatra is set to traverse through Firozpur Jhirka’s Jhir and Singar temples in the district.

To ensure security and prevent future disturbances, VHP leader Devender Singh, hailing from Gurugram, advocated for the deployment of four battalions of central forces in Nuh, the report said.

The mahapanchayat was originally scheduled to be held in Kira village of Nuh district, but it was moved to Palwal due to concerns about the current law and order situation. The event was granted permission in Palwal, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Sandeep Mor.

The ‘Sarv Hindu Samaj’-led mahapanchayat saw participation from various Hindu outfits, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). While a limited gathering was permitted, authorities have vowed to take stringent measures against any hate speech.