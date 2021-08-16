Vehicles Over 15-YO To Be Phased Out: Odisha Transport Min

Bhubaneswar: Following the launch of the Vehicle Scrappage Policy, Odisha Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera on Monday said that vehicles over 15-year-old will be phased out to keep them off roads.

” We have list of no. of old vehicles which need scrapping and decision will be taken as per Centre’s scheme”, said the Minister.

The vehicle scrappage policy was launched last week to create a viable circular economy and bring value for all stakeholders.

The ‘Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Programme’, also known as the automobile scrappage policy, is expected to generate investments of around Rs 10,000 crore.

The policy dictates that all automobiles over a certain age should be off the roads in the interest of better pollution control and safety, which new vehicles ensure. Commercial vehicles over 15 years old and personal vehicles over 20 years old are marked for scrapping — it doesn’t matter if they run on diesel or petrol — if they fail an automated fitness test. These will be deregistered; the owner can choose to scrap them, but cannot use them on the road.