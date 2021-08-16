Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: First Look Of Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta Unveiled!

Mumbai: The makers of the ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ have recently unveiled the first look of the lead protagonist on Monday.

Sony TV took to social media platforms to share the poster and captioned it, “Here’s the first poster of the show! Welcoming Ram-Priya and their glorious love story back into our lives! Stay tuned for #BadeAchheLagteHain2, soon on Sony TV!.”

Here’s the first poster of the show! Welcoming Ram-Priya and their glorious love story back into our lives! Stay tuned for #BadeAchheLagteHain2, soon on Sony TV!@ektarkapoor @NakuulMehta @disha11parmar pic.twitter.com/XV8UlSd8DD — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 16, 2021

Talking about the show, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are going to play the roles of ‘Ram’ and ‘Priya’.The second season of ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ will explore the dynamics of two individuals in their mid-30s who gradually find a way to love one another after their marriage.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta were seen together in their TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012. The show ended in 2014 after a successful run for two years.