Low Pressure Likely In 24 Hrs, Heavy Rainfall In Several Odisha Dists: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha will witness heavy rainfall today, forecasted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, a low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts in the next 24 hours. Under the influence of this, five districts of Odisha- Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Rayagada will witness heavy rainfall.

Similarly, the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal are also likely to experience heavy rains during the same period.