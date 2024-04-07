Van Carrying Baratis Overturns in Bonai: 2 Critical, 20 Injured

Bonai: As many as 20 people were injured and 2 are critical after a pickup van ferrying Baratis overturned and fell into a gorge near Kulupota Ghati under Tikayatpalli police station of the Sundergarh district on Sunday.

As per the reports, the accident took place while the Baratis were en route from Janda village to Saragdihi. More than 30 people were travelling in that pickup van to attend a marriage function.

Unfortunately, the vehicle lost control and overturned into a gorge injuring dozens of passengers. On intimation, the fire brigade along with the local people rescued the passengers.

All the injured are being treated at Bonai Hospital. While the Tikayat police started an investigation into the mishap.