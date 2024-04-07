NCERT warns publishers over copyright infringement of educational materials

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), has issued a stern warning against copyright infringement of its educational materials.

NCERT, an advisory body to the Govt. of India in the field of school education, is responsible for developing and disseminating textbooks for all stages of school Education and has long been regarded as an authorised repository in educational teaching and learning resources.

NCERT, stated in a press release, “It has come to the notice of NCERT that a few unscrupulous publishers are printing NCERT school textbooks which are available on NCERT website, under their own name without obtaining permission from NCERT.

‘Anyone individual or entity who publishes for commercial sale, NCERT textbooks in whole or in part or uses the NCERT textbook content in such publication, without obtaining the copyright permission from NCERT, shall be proceeded against in accordance with the Copyright Act 1957,” the NCERT warned.

The NCERT also requested the general public to stay away from such textbooks or workbooks as their content may be factually incorrect as well as against the basic philosophy of NCF 2023.

Any individual who comes across such pirated textbooks or workbooks should immediately inform NCERT through email at pd.ncert@nic.in . Any publisher desirous of using the name of NCERT in its publication should send a proposal to the Publication Division NCERT, Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi-16 or on email at secy.ncert@nic.in, the press note added.