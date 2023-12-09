US Vetoes UN Resolution Demanding Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire In Gaza

Washington: The United States on Friday vetoed a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in war-torn Gaza. The resolution has been backed by almost all other Security Council members and dozens of other nations.

Calling it a terrible day, the supporters had warned of more civilian deaths and destruction as the war enters its third month, according to news agency AP. The vote in the 15-member council was 13-1, with the United Kingdom abstaining, as reported by AP. France and Japan were among those supporting the call for a cease-fire.

Speaking after the UN vote, United Arab Emirates deputy ambassador Mohamed Abushaha asked, “What is the message we are sending Palestinians if we cannot unite behind a call to halt the relentless bombardment of Gaza?” as quoted by AP.

“Indeed, what is the message we are sending to civilians across the world who may find themselves in similar situations?” he further stated.

U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood termed the resolution “imbalanced” and criticised the council after the vote for its failure to condemn Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. He stated that halting military action would allow Hamas to continue to rule Gaza and “only plant the seeds for the next war.”.

“Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace, to see a two-state solution,” Wood said before the vote, as quoted by AP. “For that reason, while the United States strongly supports a durable peace in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support calls for an immediate cease-fire,” he added.

The UAE diplomat Abushahab expressed disappointment at the U.S. after the vote. He warned that the Security Council is growing isolated and “appears untethered” from its mandate to ensure international peace and security.