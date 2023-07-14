US Open 2023 Badminton: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen In Quarter-Finals

India’s ace badminton players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarter-finals of the US Open 2023 BWF Super 300 tournament on Thursday.

PV Sindhu registered an easy 21-14, 21-12 win over Sung Shuo Yun of the Chinese Taipei in the round of 16 of women’s singles.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen defeated the Czech Republic’s Jan Louda 21-8, 23-21 in his men’s singles second-round match.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will go up against Gao Fang Jie of the People’s Republic of China next in the last eight. The Indian holds a 1-0 head-to-head record against the Chinese shuttler.

In the quarter-finals, Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Lakshya Sen will face compatriot S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, who defeated Israel’s Misha Zilberman 21-18, 21-23, 21-13.