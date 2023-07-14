World Kebab Day 2023: Date, history and significance

New Delhi: Every year, World Kebab Day is celebrated on the second Friday of the month of July to celebrate this dish. This year, World Kebab Day is being celebrated on July 14.

Believed to have originated in the Middle-east, Kebabs are an absolute favourite in Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and South Asian cuisines. They are extremely versatile and fit in into any platter effortlessly.

On this day, people enjoy a variety of kebabs, ranging from chicken, mutton, paneer and many others. From a classic seekh kebab to a falafel wrap, there is always something for everyone when it comes to kebabs. The best way to celebrate World Kebab Day is to invite your loved ones home and bring out the skewers to celebrate the cold rainy weather over a plate of kebabs and conversations. You can also go shopping – choose the right meat, come back to marinate the meat with a range of spices and flavours and then spend the day brewing conversations over the smell and taste of this lip-smacking dish.