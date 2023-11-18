UP Government Plans Mini Stadium, Gym For Mohammed Shami’s Village After World Cup Heroics

Amroha: After Team India pacer Mohammed Shami’s outstanding performance in the semifinal match against New Zealand, district administration authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha are planning to construct a mini-stadium and an open gym in the star pacer’s village. The decision came on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after Shami’s stellar performance in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.An announcement in this regard was made by Amroha district magistrate Rajesh Tyagi on Friday.

“A proposal has been made to construct a mini-stadium and open gym in the village (Sahaspur Alinagar) of Mohammed Shami,” DM Rajesh Tyagi said while speaking to ANI.

The proposal aims to set up a mini-stadium and an open gym in Sahaspur Alinagar, the hometown of India’s star pacer.

Shami, who has been a standout player in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, showcased his lethal skills, contributing significantly to his team’s journey to the final despite missing the first half of the league stage matches.

In a show of support, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) party leader Jayant Singh have advocated for providing funds to facilitate the construction of a sports facility in Shami’s village.

“I am keen to provide my #MPLAD funds to aid the construction of a sports facility in the village (Sahapur Alinagar) of@MdShami11. #ICCWorldCup2023 #WorldcupFinal,” Singh said in a post on X.