Popular Jatra artist Rabi Satapathy passes away after battle with cancer

Bhubaneswar: Noted Jatra artiste and stand-up comedian Rabi Satapathy passed away after a prolonged battle with liver cancer on Friday. He was 68. The noted comedian breathed his last at his home at Agapada under Kujang block in Jagatsinghpur district.

Satapathy was bedridden for a long time after being diagnosed with liver cancer two years back. He first complained of severe stomach pain and was taken to Cuttack where doctors advised him to conduct tests.

After all the tests, doctors revealed that he was in third-stage liver cancer.

For the last few days, he skipped solid food and consumed only liquid diet, family members said.

Satpathy had started his career in Opera from super hit play ‘Saguna Basichi Dena Melai’ in which he appeared in Padu Mohanty character. His acting in the character of Padu Mohanty stole the hearts of thousands of Jatra lovers.

He had acted in several opera parties including Sibani Gananatya, Gouri Gananatya, Dhauli Gananatya, Konark Gananatya, Baghajatin Lokanatya, Indra Mahal, Rangamahal, Surya Mahal, Biswa Ranga Mahal.